Police: $325K 'Iron Man' suit worn by Robert Downey Jr. stolen

Police: $325K Iron Man suit worn by Robert Downey Jr. stolen. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles police are investigating the disappearance of an 'Iron Man' suit worn by Robert Downey Jr., officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The suit is worth $325,000.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that someone stole the suit from a prop storage facility sometime between February and April 25.

The burglary was reported to LAPD on Tuesday.

The suit was the same costume worn by Downey Jr. in the first 'Iron Man' film that jump-started the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2008.

