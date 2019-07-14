7 shot during basketball game in West Philadelphia; 2 suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven people were injured after police say two gunmen opened fire into a large crowd as basketball game was underway on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 9 p.m. at 54th and Lansdowne Avenue.

Police say six men and one woman were injured in the shooting. All the victims range in ages from 18- 28 years old. They are all listed in stable condition.

Most of the victims suffered injuries to the arms and legs. Police say one victim was shot four to five times.





"We know that there was a basketball game inside this park along with several hundred other people having a party and two males start firing," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Police are looking for the two gunmen at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
