Police search for suspects wanted in Wines & Spirits burglary in Overbrook

Wines & Spirits involved in incident. Located at 7700 City Avenue in Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELHPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who broke into a Wines & Spirits store Thursday.

The burglary happened just before 6 a.m. on the 7700 block of City Avenue in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

Police say the burglars snuck their way into a back door, leading to the Wines & Spirits and a connecting shoe store.

A neighbor called police, and a break-in alarm from the store triggered police to respond to the scene, authorities say.

Police are still investigating the incident. It's unknown what may have been taken at this time.
