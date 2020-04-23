Police search for suspects wanted in Wines & Spirits burglary in Overbrook

PHILADELHPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who broke into a Wines & Spirits store Thursday.
The burglary happened just before 6 a.m. on the 7700 block of City Avenue in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.
Police say the burglars snuck their way into a back door, leading to the Wines & Spirits and a connecting shoe store.
A neighbor called police, and a break-in alarm from the store triggered police to respond to the scene, authorities say.
Police are still investigating the incident. It's unknown what may have been taken at this time.
