Police investigating cadet assault, underage drinking at Valley Forge Military Academy

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- There were six reported incidents at the Valley Forge Military Academy over the weekend, two of which were for underage drinking and an assault, which landed one student in the hospital."There was an assault that was reported by Valley Forge Military Academy. When officers got there they learned there were several people involved in some sort of altercation," said Superintendent Christopher Flanagan of Radnor Township Police Department.Because the victim and attackers are minors, police couldn't go detail, but sources from within the school say the victim was mistakenly targeted as ratting out a group of cadets for underage drinking the night before.The next night, the teen was allegedly lured into to a room, where his peers jumped him.He was rushed to an area hospital. Sources say he has a broken nose, bruised ribs and a busted lip.The military academy and college tells Action News in a statement, "The students involved have been suspended from school and are no longer on campus."Attorney Leno Thomas is a Valley Forge Military Academy alum and is representing several parents of current students concerned with the direction the school is going and the board of trustees' lack of leadership.The Academy has had three presidents in the last four years. The most recent -- General Walt Lord--resigned and was later dismissed earlier this month; prompting several petitions for his return."That high turnover rate alone should tell you there is a problem with the leadership at Valley Forge Military Academy," said Attorney Leno Thomas. "Parents aren't going to take this lying down, that they want answers!"Sources say the victim is out of the hospital. We reached out to his family, but never heard back.The incident is under investigation.