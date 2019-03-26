Crime & Safety

Police investigating cadet assault, underage drinking at Valley Forge Military Academy

EMBED <>More Videos

There were six reported incidents at the Valley Forge Military Academy over the weekend as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on March 25 2019.

By
WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- There were six reported incidents at the Valley Forge Military Academy over the weekend, two of which were for underage drinking and an assault, which landed one student in the hospital.

"There was an assault that was reported by Valley Forge Military Academy. When officers got there they learned there were several people involved in some sort of altercation," said Superintendent Christopher Flanagan of Radnor Township Police Department.

Because the victim and attackers are minors, police couldn't go detail, but sources from within the school say the victim was mistakenly targeted as ratting out a group of cadets for underage drinking the night before.

The next night, the teen was allegedly lured into to a room, where his peers jumped him.

He was rushed to an area hospital. Sources say he has a broken nose, bruised ribs and a busted lip.

The military academy and college tells Action News in a statement, "The students involved have been suspended from school and are no longer on campus."

Attorney Leno Thomas is a Valley Forge Military Academy alum and is representing several parents of current students concerned with the direction the school is going and the board of trustees' lack of leadership.

The Academy has had three presidents in the last four years. The most recent -- General Walt Lord--resigned and was later dismissed earlier this month; prompting several petitions for his return.

"That high turnover rate alone should tell you there is a problem with the leadership at Valley Forge Military Academy," said Attorney Leno Thomas. "Parents aren't going to take this lying down, that they want answers!"

Sources say the victim is out of the hospital. We reached out to his family, but never heard back.

The incident is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyeducationassaultvalley forge
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 Philadelphia dental practices shut down, patients urged to get tested
Officials order 'emergency removal' of children from Glen Mills Schools
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Community raises over $3,000 for suspended Verizon worker who saved cat
Man charged with bar employee's murder in Germantown
Berks Co. woman arrested for allegedly abusing boyfriend's daughter
Pa. treatment firm accused of exploiting addicts, insurers
Show More
Police seek car in connection to West Philly road rage homicide
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Conshohocken snowboarder defying the odds after rare heart defect
Philadelphia attorney returns to work 3 weeks after being shot
Infant dies following home circumcision in Italy
More TOP STORIES News