Philadelphia police officer, 3 others injured after 2-car crash in Oxford Circle neighborhood

A Philadelphia police officer is among those hurt after a crash in the Oxford Circle section of the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer and three others were injured in a two-car crash Saturday morning in the Oxford Circle section of the city.

The Action Cam was on the scene just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Comly and Castor avenues.

Officials say a black sedan slammed into a police car while making a turn.

Three people in the car were brought to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials say the police officer was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries.

There is no word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.