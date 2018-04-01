STOLEN CAR

Police: Car stolen from Salem Co. Wawa found in Delaware

The New Jersey State Police is searching for a suspect who stole a car from a Wawa in Salem County. (New Jersey State Police)

PILESGROVE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The New Jersey State Police is searching for a suspect who stole a car from a Wawa in Salem County.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the Wawa in Pilesgrove Township.

Police say the suspect allegedly stole a Ford Fairmont from the parking lot.

The stolen car was later recovered abandoned in Newark, Delaware.

Police say a cellphone was taken from the car.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance leaving the Wawa.

Police say the suspect allegedly stole a Ford Fairmont from the parking lot.



She is described by police as a white female, slender build, between the ages of 40 and 50. She was seen carrying a tan purse and using a large cell phone with a large black logo or sticker on the back.

Anyone with information on her identity or whereabouts is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Woodstown Station at 856-769-0775. Tips can remain anonymous.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newstheftcar theftstolen carwawaPilesgrove Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STOLEN CAR
Suspect steals cruiser, leads police on high speed chase
Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia
Cows corral Florida car theft suspect
Man steals car from date to go on another date
Driver, 15, charged in NY crash that killed 3 teens
More stolen car
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News