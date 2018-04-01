Police: Car stolen from Salem Co. Wawa found in Delaware

Police say the suspect allegedly stole a Ford Fairmont from the parking lot.

The New Jersey State Police is searching for a suspect who stole a car from a Wawa in Salem County.It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the Wawa in Pilesgrove Township.Police say the suspect allegedly stole a Ford Fairmont from the parking lot.The stolen car was later recovered abandoned in Newark, Delaware.Police say a cellphone was taken from the car.The suspect was captured on video surveillance leaving the Wawa.She is described by police as a white female, slender build, between the ages of 40 and 50. She was seen carrying a tan purse and using a large cell phone with a large black logo or sticker on the back.Anyone with information on her identity or whereabouts is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Woodstown Station at 856-769-0775. Tips can remain anonymous.