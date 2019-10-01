Police confirm at least 4 cases of child luring in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say they're looking for a suspect approximately 55 years old in the Ardmore section of Haverford Township, Pennsylvania.Last week, he's accused of driving around in his SUV trying to abduct an 8-year-old girl after school.Police say last Wednesday the girl left school after dismissal from Cardinal Foley Elementary. She was walking home and the suspect reportedly pulled up to the girl right at the intersection of Overbrook Terrace and West Hathaway Lane.According to police, he asked the girl if she needed a ride. That's when she ran right to a neighbor's house for help. The suspect then drove off.Lisa Hermanovich lives right at the corner of the intersection.She says since the luring incident, she's been much more cautious.Hermanovich said, "My kids are grade school age 3rd and 5th grade. We changed up the afternoon routine today. Rather than come home I had them stay at school for practice. Just extra careful."But unfortunately, it's not just there.Police confirm three more recent cases of men approaching or trying to lure children in Delaware County.Upper Darby police say two different incidents happened the area of Township Line and Burmont Roads.Radnor police confirm a case Sunday morning at Odorisio Park in Wayne.Police say the suspect wanted for the case in Ardmore was driving a light-colored or white Lexus SUV.Neighbor Stephanie Lint said, "It definitely rattles you. You don't want that to happen. We have two little kids."Radnor police say the suspect in Wayne was driving a white Jeep Cherokee.In Upper Darby, one suspect was in a black sedan, the other was in a dark van with white pin stripes.