Police: 90-year-old man in custody for fatally shooting neighbor

A 90-year-old man is in custody for fatally shooting his neighbor

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 90-year-old man is in custody for fatally shooting his neighbor Saturday night in Trenton, New Jersey according to police.

Police in Trenton were called out to Sheridan Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots fired in the area.

Once on scene, police found a 65-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead.

The woman's neighbor, 90-year-old Clent Morris, was arrested immediately following the shooting after police found him inside his home with a wound to his eye.

Police tell Action News the suspect and victim knew each other and have had several disputes in the past.

Charges against Morris are pending at this time.
