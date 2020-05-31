Massive group of demonstrators marches through Philadelphia; citywide curfew now in effect

The crowds on Interstate 676 also led to the closure of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, the main link from downtown Philadelphia to New Jersey suburbs. Some climbed a steep embankment and scaled a fence as police acted.
More than two dozen were arrested as a few hundred other protesters moved to block the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, a grand thoroughfare leading from downtown to the city's imposing art museum.
The confrontation came after the National Guard stationed vehicles outside City Hall and other downtown buildings, officials curtailed public transit, and city leaders put a curfew in effect for a third day Monday after a weekend of destruction that led to over 400 arrests.
A few hundred protesters were forced down Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward City Hall after the interstate demonstration. Many went to the Police Department headquarters known as the Round House on Arch Street, where a line of National Guard members and police officers stood watch on the stairs.
Shortly before 7 p.m., a little more than half decided to take a knee as a sign to protesters. Many cheered and videotaped the officers on one knee at the top of the stairs. Afterward, many of the protesters left, but others unsure of what to do, slowly milled about outside the station.
The Monday curfew was 6 p.m., the same as the day before and two hours earlier than Saturday. The city closed most services and business in the center city, including a noon shutdown of all downtown bus, trolley and subway stops.
LOOTING & DESTRUCTION
Officials in Philadelphia closed off much Center City from Sunday evening into Monday morning after peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turned into a night of destruction with store windows smashed near City Hall, merchandise taken from stores and police and other vehicles and structures set afire.
Shattered glass and ATM parts are evidence of an attempted theft in North Philadelphia. Police say looters pried the money machine from the wall of a Wells Fargo at Front Street and Allegheny Avenue at 2 a.m. Monday.
It is unclear if they were able to steal any cash. They left the broken machine on the sidewalk and took off.
In Northeast Philadelphia, people were running into multiple stores and emerging with merchandise.
Chopper 6 was over Philadelphia Mills, formerly Franklin Mills, just off Woodhaven Road Sunday night. Police officers blocked entrances to the shopping mall and the surrounding shopping plazas to prevent any looting. Officers tell Action News that did not make any arrests there.
Looters swarmed a shopping center at Fox and Roberts in the East Falls section of Philadelphia just minutes after police left. When officers returned, the crowd scattered.
They left the Snipes athletic store nearly empty. One employee said looters even took the store's mannequins.
In Wynnefield Heights, looters ran from the Target store on City Avenue with merchandise. In South Philadelphia, residents kept guard at the neighborhood store on Mifflin Street to prevent the same.
A store owner whose North Philadelphia business was targeted said the looters have been using social media to figure out where to strike.
"When one group comes from another area, they are using social media to overwhelm another area that's not being hit," said Paul Lim.
In West Philadelphia, police fired tear gas, as people were seen running from at least one store with goods and other police cars were ablaze or otherwise damaged.
Video from the scene shows people smashing police car windows, rifling through the empty vehicles and pushing the cars into others.
TRANSIT & TRAFFIC
After shutting down on Sunday night SEPTA, for the most part, was back up and running Monday morning. However, SEPTA said it is suspending all bus, subway and trolley service in Center City Philadelphia starting at 12 p.m. Monday because of expected demonstrations.
The Ben Franklin Bridge reopened to traffic Monday morning but later closed due to the protests. There is no immediate word on when it will reopen.
Vine Street Expressway is also open after closing briefly due to Monday's massive protest.
All NJ Transit bus service to and from Philadelphia will originate and terminate at Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.
In other transit updates, Amtrak Keystone Service and Pennsylvania Trains resumes service on a modified schedule. For the Keystone Service, trains will include nine weekly roundtrips on weekends, operating temporarily between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, only. The Pennsylvania modified service will include one daily roundtrip operating normally between New York, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Facial coverings are required for all customers in stations and on trains and thruway buses. Amtrak is only accepting cashless payments.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority says normal pricing at garages and lots return beginning Monday. On Monday, June 8, meters and kiosks will be enforced.
PROTESTING FOR GEORGE FLOYD
Protesters - like others across the country, inspired by the death last week of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned by a Minneapolis officer who put his knee on the handcuffed man's neck - chanted "Let him go" after an arrest that was captured in videos posted online as relations between a crowd and police near Philadelphia's convention center grew tense.
On a call with governors Monday before the confrontation on the interstate, President Donald Trump singled out Philadelphia, where as of Monday morning destruction had been on par with that in some other major cities.
"Philadelphia is a mess. Philadelphia, what happened there is horrible. And that was on television. They're breaking into stores and nobody showed up to even stop them," Trump said.
Mayor Jim Kenney responded, saying Trump has not been helpful during the protests. Kenney also said he wasn't prepared to speculate on whether the protests and their aftermath would change the city's plan to ease restrictions on businesses and other stay-at-home-orders by entering into the state's "yellow phase" of coronavirus recovery Friday.
"I'm not saying no, but I'm not saying yes either," Kenney said.
About 50 National Guard members arrived in the city early Monday, and about 50 more were expected soon, U.S. Attorney William McSwain said.
Protests also erupted across the state, including in Lancaster, Erie, Reading, Chambersburg and Bethlehem.
Lancaster officials said Monday that they had evidence white nationalists had instigated the violence at a weekend rally there that had a few instances of bottles of cayenne pepper and other projectiles thrown at police.
McSwain's office is investigating whether any crimes would fall under his federal jurisdiction, he and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, said at a news conference.
"We are looking into who are the real agitators," McSwain said.
INJURED OFFICERS
Nearly two dozen police officers were injured over two nights, including one who was hit by a fleeing vehicle and is hospitalized with broken ribs and a broken arm, said John McNesby, president of a Philadelphia police union.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said police made 429 arrests from Saturday to early Monday, a number expected to grow. The city normally gets about 3,000 calls for police service, Kenney said, but got about 18,000 on Sunday.
"We have been sitting on a powder keg for some time and it has burst," Outlaw said.
CLEANING UP
Downtown, business owners, workers and volunteers got to work sweeping up broken glass and boarding up broken windows even as people could still be seen emerging from broken-into stores carrying bags. Crews were also cleaning up anti-police and other graffiti scrawled on the walls of City Hall.
Mayor Jim Kenney said the destruction in Center City "saddened and disappointed me beyond words, and I'm sure it saddened every Philadelphian who takes pride in their city." He said those responsible "not only desecrated private businesses, they also desecrated the important message that was heard in the earlier peaceful protests."
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the first black woman to lead the department, said many of those responsible for injuries, vandalism and fires weren't acting in alignment with the peaceful protesters but with the intent to destroy "and quite frankly, those folks didn't look like me."
"So to hold up a "Black Lives Matter" sign and then use the destruction that they were committing in the name of Black Lives Matter is not only a slap in the face but is completely a setback for everything that's been accomplished by those who have been working to improve civil rights over the many many decades and those of us who are working internally to do our part to fix the issues within the criminal justice system," she said.
MOVING RIZZO STATUE
The mayor said the city would accelerate plans to move a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo that was sprayed with graffiti Saturday by protesters who also tried to topple it and set a fire at its base. He said officials hoped to move it in "another month or so." A few dozen city and state police lined up in front of the statue Sunda
Rizzo, mayor from 1972 to 1980, was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities. His 10-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) bronze statue outside the Municipal Services Building, across from City Hall, has been defaced before and was to be moved next year.
Similar protests, many of which began peacefully and turned violent late Saturday, have been happening throughout the country in response to Floyd's death. Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.