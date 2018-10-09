Officials said a 6-year old girl is in stable condition after accidentally shooting herself in the foot Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 4:40 p.m. inside a home on the 4800 block of North 8th Street.Police said the girl, while playing in the basement of the house, found a gun in her school bag and then shot herself in the left foot.According to authorities, her mother drove her to Albert Einstein Medical Center.Police are holding the scene and say a weapon has been recovered.------