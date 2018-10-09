LOGAN (WPVI) --Officials said a 6-year old girl is in stable condition after accidentally shooting herself in the foot Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. inside a home on the 4800 block of North 8th Street.
Police said the girl, while playing in the basement of the house, found a gun in her school bag and then shot herself in the left foot.
According to authorities, her mother drove her to Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Police are holding the scene and say a weapon has been recovered.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
