GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed along Route 42 in Gloucester Township on Sunday night.
It happened just before 7p.m. at the exit for Blackwood-Clementon Road.
According to police, 62-year-old Edward Foster of Clementon was walking across the major highway when he was hit by two vehicles.
Both drivers stayed at the scene.
There was no word on whether either driver would be facing any charges.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps