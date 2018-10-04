EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4405155" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over the scene of a road rage incident on October 3, 2018.

Police said the incident began around 7 p.m. when two women got into a fight as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on October 3, 2018.

Police have identified the suspect in an alleged road rage incident that ended in a stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night.Julia Mann, 30, of the 6200 block of North 15th Street was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and related offenses after allegedly assaulting another driver with a butcher knife.Police said the incident began around 7 p.m. at 2nd street and Cheltenham Avenue when Mann attempted to cut another driver out of her lane and an altercation ensued.According to investigators, Mann got out of her car on the 300 block of Levick Street and opened the victim's drivers side door and began stabbing her."An off-duty officer saw a female get out of the vehicle then open the door of a Chrysler 300 and began stabbing the female driver," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The victim's 4-year-old niece was in her car at the time, but was not injured, police said.Small said the off-duty officer managed to wrestle a ten-inch butcher knife from the woman assailant, but the suspect then jumped in her car and drove off.The off-duty officer called police with a description of the car and a tag number. Other officers soon spotted the car, which they said struck another vehicle as Mann tried to make her escape."When the female finally exited the vehicle, she had another knife in her hand. Police officers had to use a Taser and then she finally did drop that knife," said Small.Chopper 6 was overhead as police apprehended a female suspect at Langdon Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.Police said the 33-year-old woman was stabbed in the face, shoulder and back as well as both hands. She is in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.The suspect was also taken to the hospital. Police said they found a third knife while searching her vehicle.The investigation is active and ongoing with the Northeast Detective Division------