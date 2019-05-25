Police identify suspect in Center City home invasion

Philadelphia police have identified a suspect wanted for a Center City home invasion on early Thursday morning.
That suspect in 31-year-old Raymond Green, police say.
They say he broke into the victims' home on the 300 block of South Camac Street at gunpoint, stealing valuables inside, and then taking the couple's SUV.
Detectives say Green frequents the area of 15th and JFK, and the SEPTA concourse
