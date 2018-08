Police in South Jersey are investigating a deadly shooting.Authorities were called to the 200 block of West Buck Street in Paulsboro, Gloucester County around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.Upon arrival, they found a victim who was reportedly shot in the face.That person was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury, but later died.There's no word yet on a motive, or if there are any suspects in the shooting.------