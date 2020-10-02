Police investigate fatal crash involving dump truck, car in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police were investigating a fatal crash in Quakertown, Pennsylvania late Friday morning.

The crash, which happened at about 11 a.m., involved a dump truck and a car.

According to police, the 87-year-old man, who was driving a Chevrolet Impala died in the wreck.

Route 309, near the Richland Plaza, was closed for about four hours following the incident.
