Police investigate fatal crash involving dump truck, car in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police were investigating a fatal crash in Quakertown, Pennsylvania late Friday morning.The crash, which happened at about 11 a.m., involved a dump truck and a car.According to police, the 87-year-old man, who was driving a Chevrolet Impala died in the wreck.Route 309, near the Richland Plaza, was closed for about four hours following the incident.