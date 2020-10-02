QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police were investigating a fatal crash in Quakertown, Pennsylvania late Friday morning.
The crash, which happened at about 11 a.m., involved a dump truck and a car.
According to police, the 87-year-old man, who was driving a Chevrolet Impala died in the wreck.
Route 309, near the Richland Plaza, was closed for about four hours following the incident.
Police investigate fatal crash involving dump truck, car in Quakertown, Pennsylvania
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News