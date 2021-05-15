Police investigate quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Friday just before 9:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of Market Street.

Police say a woman was shot in her shoulder. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where her condition is unknown.

Police later found a man shot in the foot in the area of the shooting.

He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where his condition remains unknown.

Police say two other victims were found and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical in unknown conditions.

So far, no arrests have been made.
