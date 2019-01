A SWAT unit surrounded a South Jersey motel after reports of a shooting.The Action Cam was at the scene at the Motel 6 in the 800 block of Crescent Boulevard in Brooklawn, Camden County.Police responded to a 911 call just before midnight that shots were fired.When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s with three bullet wounds in the chest and back.That man is in surgery at Cooper Medical Center.------