Philadelphia police investigatin shooting in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Germantown.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on the 800 block of East Woodlawn Street, just above Chew Avenue.

Police said upon arrival they found a shooting victim.

The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Police said they are searching the area for a shooter, with much of their initial investigation centered around a car that was abandoned about a block away on the 5500 block of Boyer Street.

At this time there is no word on a motive for the shooting.

