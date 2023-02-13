Man shot and killed by police in Allentown, Pennsylvania identified

The D.A. said one of the officers was struck by a projectile that penetrated his uniform shirt and nicked his protective vest.

A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials have released new details after a man was shot and killed by police in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Friday night.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple streets.

The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said an autopsy on Monday showed that Xavier Arnold died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the incident began when officers saw Arnold assaulting another person.

The officers were chasing Arnold when he pulled out a gun and fired at them, police say. Officers returned fire, striking Arnold.

District Attorney James Martin said a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting, and shell casings that appear to have been fired from that gun were also found.

Martin said one of the officers was struck by a projectile that penetrated his uniform shirt and nicked his protective vest.

That officer was not injured.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Martin said.