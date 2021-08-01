officer involved shooting

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in North Philadelphia

Police say a vehicle was stopped by two officers when an occupant of the car got out and ran.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an incident involving a man firing a weapon at an officer Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the 2900 block of Camac Street.

Police say a vehicle was stopped by two officers when an occupant of the car got out and ran.

That's when officials say an officer chased him a couple of blocks down Camac Street, where the chase led inside someone's home.

Authorities do not think the men knew each other.

Police say the homeowner then fired a weapon at the officer.

The officer then returned fire.

Luckily, no one was reported injured, officials say.

The homeowner has since been taken into custody.

Officials add the officer was in uniform at the time of this incident.

Police are currently waiting to get a search warrant to investigate inside the home of the man taking into custody.

Officials are still trying to determine if the homeowner was legally allowed to possess a gun.

The man involved in the police chase is still on the run, officials say.

Police are working to determine if he was armed with a weapon at the time of the chase.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaofficer involved shootinggun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Community calls for firing of Delco officers who fatally shot girl
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News