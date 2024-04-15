Officer fires gunshot during struggle with SUV theft suspect in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a Philadelphia police officer opened fire during a struggle with a suspect who fled in a stolen SUV.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Dakota Street around 2:46 p.m. Monday following the discovery of a stolen 2017 black Jeep Cherokee.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said officers were waiting at the scene for the owner of the SUV to arrive.

"The owner relayed to them that they would be here to recover the car, so the officers retreated back to their unmarked vehicle. The owner said they were a short distance away," said Vanore.

Around 3:20 p.m., police say a man wearing dark-colored clothing and a ski mask walked up to the Jeep and jumped into the driver's seat.

A struggle ensued with the suspect who police believe may have been armed.

One shot was fired by the officer before the suspect was able to get away in the stolen vehicle. It's unclear if the man was struck.

"Two officers in uniform standing by and someone tries to take the car right in front of them. That's brazen," said Vanore.

"The officer was trying to extract the male from the car. And at that point, when they believed to see a firearm, one of them discharged into the car," added Vanore.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police are still searching for the SUV, which was last seen heading west on Dakota Street near 11th Street. Police believe the vehicle's rear vent window may be broken.

The suspect was described as wearing black pants, a blue shirt and a ski mask. Police believe the man is roughly 5' 10" to 6' tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.