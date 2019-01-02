Police: Man gets into fight, fires AR-15 while fleeing in Pennsville

Arrest made after shots fired in Salem County. Rick WIlliams reports during Action News at Noon on February 2, 2019.

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Pennsville, Salem County have announced the arrest of a man they say was involved in a fight then picked up an AR-15 rifle and opened fire.

Investigators say 33-year-old Jesus Morales is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of an assault rifle, among other offenses.

The shooting happened near Harvard Road and Morningside Drive around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Morales says he was assaulted then began firing while fleeing the scene.

Bullet holes were discovered on the sides of three houses and a vehicle.

No one was reported hurt.

