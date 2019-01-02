PENNSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --Police in Pennsville, Salem County have announced the arrest of a man they say was involved in a fight then picked up an AR-15 rifle and opened fire.
Investigators say 33-year-old Jesus Morales is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of an assault rifle, among other offenses.
The shooting happened near Harvard Road and Morningside Drive around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police, Morales says he was assaulted then began firing while fleeing the scene.
Bullet holes were discovered on the sides of three houses and a vehicle.
No one was reported hurt.
