Police in Pennsville, Salem County have announced the arrest of a man they say was involved in a fight then picked up an AR-15 rifle and opened fire.Investigators say 33-year-old Jesus Morales is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of an assault rifle, among other offenses.The shooting happened near Harvard Road and Morningside Drive around 5 a.m. Tuesday.According to police, Morales says he was assaulted then began firing while fleeing the scene.Bullet holes were discovered on the sides of three houses and a vehicle.No one was reported hurt.------