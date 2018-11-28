Police: Man, teenager shot while standing on Logan porch

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Logan Tuesday night.It happened around 8:45 p.m. along the 5100 block of North 8th Street.Police said a 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the back and a 16-year-old is stable after suffering a graze wound to the head.According to police, both were shot while standing on a porch.Investigators said someone fired approximately 14 shots, several piercing the home the victims were in front of. No one inside of the home was hit.Both victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center.No arrests have been made.------