Police: Man tried to lure girl waiting for ice cream truck in Ridley Twp.

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for allegeldy trying to lure a girl as she waited outside her Delaware County home for an ice cream truck.David Fetter, 64, was arrested over the weekend.According to investigators, the girl was waiting in the area of Dale and Secane roads awaiting the ice cream truck's arrival on Saturday when a gold sedan approached.Police say the girl recognized the vehicle from a previous incident involving a relative.The girl began to run back to her house, and police say Fetter shouted, "Hey you, come here!"The girl made it to her home and notified her parents. Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video, which helped them identify the suspect.