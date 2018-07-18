SCAM

Police: N.J. family scammed by woman faking terminal illness

N.J. woman arrested for faking illness. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

EGG HARBOR, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey woman has been arrested for scamming a family into believing she was terminally ill.

Investigators say 26-year-old Kiley White of Galloway had been staying with a family in Egg Harbor Township for five weeks.

They say White convinced the family she was battling a terminal illness.

Authorities say White may have used similar strategies in Pennsylvania, but was never charged with a crime. Police accuse White of preying on the sympathy and compassion of others.

During the investigation, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department discovered that White pretended to be other individuals as well, including her own hospice nurse.

White was arrested last Thursday and charged with Theft by Deception and Harassment.

