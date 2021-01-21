Philadelphia police cruiser smashed in after Olney collision, officer unharmed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer escaped serious injury after a crash in the Olney section of Philadelphia.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 2nd Street and Godfrey Avenue.The police cruiser collided with a civilian vehicle. The impact sent the cruiser into a parked car.The patrol car suffered severe damage on its side and its airbags were deployed.The other vehicle was also damaged in the crash.Neither the officer nor the other driver was seriously hurt.The crash is under investigation.