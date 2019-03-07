Police: Officer shoots knife-wielding man in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police shoot a knife-wielding man suspected of a robbery on Wednesday night.It happened on the 4900 block of Hazel Avenue in West Philadelphia.Police say they were responding to a report of a robbery when they encountered a man who failed to drop his knife. That's when an officer shot the man four times.The man was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.Police say they have not found a robbery victim, so it's still unclear if the initial robbery report is accurate.