Police officer shot at hotel in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- A police officer was shot on Thursday night at a hotel in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.The City of Milford confirms a Milford police officer was struck by gunfire.Officials say the officer was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at the time.Delaware State Police say they responded to a report of shots fired near the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites Resort on the 19000 block of Coastal Highway just before 8 p.m.Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting, or the severity of the officer's injuries.State police are handling the investigation.