Police: Radnor Wawa shooter in custody, used possible assault rifle to kill woman

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- The man suspected of murdering a woman inside of the Wawa on the 100 block of Sugartown Road in Radnor Township is now in custody.Police located the man in Thornbury Park around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night in the black BMW sedan seen fleeing the shooting scene just before 8:30 p.m.Inside the vehicle police found a rifle believed to be used in the murder of the woman who was in her 20s."We have video that makes it appear to be an AR-15 style rifle. We have it in custody, we're going to be doing evidence, they're on the scene right now with it, so I don't want to confirm the model, but it was absolutely a rifle," said Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan.Several customers were inside that Wawa at the time of the shooting.Radnor Township Police Sgt. Daniel Lunger said, "There were several witness inside the store that stated he clearly had, you know, identified one subject that he clearly appeared to target."Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect, but did say they knew each other.Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but it's not clear what he's being evaluated for at this time.We will bring you the very latest developments on this story on Action News starting at 4:00 a.m.