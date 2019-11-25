Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker captured on surveillance video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three men they say assaulted a McDonald's worker last Wednesday.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on November 20 at the McDonald's located at 4200 North Broad Street.

Police said while inside the store a female employee was assaulted with a mop bucket wringer then outside of the store was hit in the face with a rock, kicked and punched multiple times.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male wearing all black with a white knit hat, 16 to 18 years of age.
Suspect #2: Black male wearing a red coat and black baseball hat, 16 to 18 years of age.

Suspect #3: Black male wearing a dark colored coat with red and white stripes and a black knit hat, 16 to 18 years of age.

Anyone who can identify the men in the video is asked to contact police.

Police said if you see these men do not approach them but rather call 911 immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaassaultmcdonaldsphiladelphia policesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upper Darby police announce new interim superintendent
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
AccuWeather: Lots of sun, milder today
Ursinus College cancels swimming season after hazing investigation
Arson investigators examine site of Frankford fire
3 car crash knocks out power in NE Philly
Show More
Priceless items stolen in German museum heist
USPS wants more kids in need to write to Operation Santa
Supreme Court rejects bid for new trial in 'Serial' podcast case
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
More TOP STORIES News