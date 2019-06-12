Police search for suspect for robbing, assaulting vendor in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the man seen in the video wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

He is suspected of robbing and assaulting a vendor inside of a North Philadelphia convenience store.

Police say he put a gun to the victim's head then demanded the money he'd just collected from a video game.

It happened Monday afternoon on the 1200 block of Germantown Avenue.

The suspect hit the victim in the back of the head before taking his wallet and running from the scene.

If you have information about this suspect, you are asked to call police.
