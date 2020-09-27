Police search for suspect who attacked 2 bicyclists in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police Saturday are looking for the person who attacked two bicyclists in Fairmount Park.

The attack happened just before 10:30 a.m. along the bicycle trail off Lincoln Drive, near Rittenhousetown Lane.

Police say the attacker took them by surprise.

Investigators say the cyclists were riding along the Wissahickon bike path when they were confronted by a man wielding a bat.

He had jumped down from the rock ledge above, officials say.

"It's pretty unnerving that someone is going to jump down and attack you, it's pretty terrifying," said Cristina Lina of Center City.

A 39-year-old man was hit by the suspect, who ran from the scene.

The victim's condition is still unclear at this time.

Those exercising along the Wissahickon Bike Trail were surprised by the news.

"I haven't heard about any violence in the park in a long, long time and that's why shocking to me is particularly down in that area," said Marilyn Warmerdam of Germantown. "It's a very, busy area."

The report of an unprovoked sneak attack is enough to make some reconsider their behavior.

"I probably won't come here, especially by myself. I'll be really observant, I'll really look around," said Beisha House of Northeast Philadelphia.

Police are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
