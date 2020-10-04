Police seek hit-and-run driver who dragged man 150 feet to his death in Juniata section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hit and run driver is wanted for dragging a man 150 feet down a street to his death early Sunday.It happened around 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Whitaker Avenue in Philadelphia's Juniata neighborhood.Medics pronounced the man dead in the street.Car parts believed to be from the suspect's vehicle littered that scene.There is no word on the age or the identity of the victim at this time.Investigators hope a nearby security camera can provide clues to what type of vehicle was involved.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.