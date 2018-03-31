Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City

EMBED </>More Videos

Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

BURLINGTON CITY (WPVI) --
Police in Burlington City may have found the man responsible for pushing a fisherman into the Delaware River.

They are questioning a person of interest seen in a surveillance video.

They believe he shoved the unassuming 79-year-old victim into the water earlier this week.

Police were looking to get the suspect before he injured anyone else.

A good samaritan jumped in to rescue the victim, who is recovering from a broken shoulder.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsdelaware riverBurlington City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News