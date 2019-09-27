Students eat marijuana-laced treats at West Oak Lane Charter School: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were notified after, investigators say, 15 students ate marijuana-laced treats at West Oak Lane Charter School.School officials say those students came up with the plot.Police and paramedics responded to the school just before 10 a.m.Action News is told a student reported what happened to school officials. The officials then contacted police.School officials said the students were taken to the nurse's office and their parents were contacted."They all developed some sort of symptoms, some sort of illness. At this point, it does not appear that they will require hospitalization, but the fire department medics did respond to the school and evaluated them all," Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said.However, school officials have a different story of what occurred at the school.They say none of the students actually exhibited any illness or symptoms.School officials say there could be disciplinary actions taken against the students who came up with the plan. They say there are cameras in the school that may have captured what exactly happened.Philadelphia police are leading the investigation.