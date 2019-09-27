Students eat marijuana-laced treats at West Oak Lane Charter School: Philadelphia Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were notified after, investigators say, 15 students ate marijuana-laced treats at West Oak Lane Charter School.

School officials say those students came up with the plot.

Police and paramedics responded to the school just before 10 a.m.

Action News is told a student reported what happened to school officials. The officials then contacted police.

School officials said the students were taken to the nurse's office and their parents were contacted.
"They all developed some sort of symptoms, some sort of illness. At this point, it does not appear that they will require hospitalization, but the fire department medics did respond to the school and evaluated them all," Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said.

However, school officials have a different story of what occurred at the school.

They say none of the students actually exhibited any illness or symptoms.

School officials say there could be disciplinary actions taken against the students who came up with the plan. They say there are cameras in the school that may have captured what exactly happened.

Philadelphia police are leading the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
childrenphilly newsstudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships
6abc Sports Flash: Standouts in Eagles' win at Green Bay
Eagles' Avonte Maddox has movement after hit by teammate
Eagles pick off Rodgers' late pass, beat Packers 34-27
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
Police: Children walking home from Delco schools confronted by men in cars
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
Show More
Skydiver killed after veering off course, slamming into big rig
Brazen suspects target YMCA patrons in Upper Darby
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Delaware shopping center
Public toilets, sinks installed in Kensington to curb Hep A outbreak
More TOP STORIES News