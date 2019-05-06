Police: Suspect sought for CVS robbery in Overbrook Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say thousands of dollars of drugs were stolen from a CVS in Overbrook Park Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say an armed man made off with oxycodone, fentanyl, and Percocet.

It happened after 3 p.m. along the 7500 block of City Avene.

The brazen bandit fled on foot wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded coat with Adidas stripes on the sleeves and khakis.

He's believed to be between 30-40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
