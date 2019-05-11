Police: Suspect stabs, kills man who was arguing with woman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who stabbed and killed another man.It happened on the 400 block of South 60th Street in Cobbs Creek around 1 a.m. Saturday.Police said a man and woman were arguing when the suspect approached them.That's when the suspect and the boyfriend then began to argue.They said things escalated, and the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the boyfriend in the side.The suspect then took off.The boyfriend was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.The girlfriend was taken into custody for questioning.