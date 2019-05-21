Suspect wanted for breaking into Margate liquor store, police say

MARGATE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Margate are searching for a suspect who they say broke into a local liquor store on Monday morning.It happened around 3 a.m. at Downbeach Liquor store located at 7950 Ventnor Avenue.Police say the suspect gained entry by throwing a rock through the front door of the business and then stole a cash register containing an unknown amount of cash.The suspect then fled the scene on a bike with the cash register drawer under his arm.The suspect is described as a white male, roughly 5-feet 7-inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers. He also wore a blue bandanna type garment to cover his face, police said.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-822-1151.