Police: Suspects wanted for throwing bottles at passing vehicles in Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Suspects wanted for throwing bottles at passing vehicles in Philly. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are working to identify the suspects wanted for throwing bottles at passing cars which left a 10-year-old boy injured in the Logan section.

It happened on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in the 600 block of Lindley Avenue.

Police say a group of juveniles is captured on surveillance video walking west and throwing bottles at the passing cars.

One of the suspects then picks up a Jack Daniels bottle and tosses it behind his back as the victims' vehicle passes, and breaks the passenger side window, striking the victim in the head, police say.

The suspect then fled on foot heading on 7th Street from the area.

The boy was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male, 14-16 years-of-age, thin build, and medium complexion. He was wearing a cartoon style black t-shirt with a logo of a Rooster, dark colored shorts with vertical stripes on the sides and sneakers.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsassault
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News