Police: Teens attack King of Prussia Mall worker, steal SUV, crash into SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three teenagers are under arrest after authorities said they attacked a King of Prussia Mall employee, stole her SUV, and led police on a chase that ended in a crash with a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia.According to police, it began as a woman walking to her car at the mall parking garage was approached by a boy, 17, and two girls, ages 17 and 14, while she was leaving work around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.Police said the boy asked the victim if he could use her phone to make a call. He handed the phone to one of the girls and grabbed the victim from behind.The victim, police said, was then placed in a chokehold, punched, and thrown to the ground. The three suspects then stole her 2005 Toyota Highlander.The victim was taken by Upper Merion Township EMS to a local hospital for medical care.The stolen vehicle was spotted on I-76 near Gulph Mills. Upper Merion police initiated pursuit of the car while requesting the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police.Once the suspects passed the area of City Avenue, State Police took over the chase.The stolen vehicle exited I-76 at the Spring Garden Street ramp. The Pennsylvania State Police conducted a PIT maneuver at the end of the ramp to try to stop the suspects, however the driver was able to regain control of the vehicle.Not long after, the suspects then crashed into a SEPTA bus at Spring Garden Street and North 37th Street in Mantua.Upper Merion police removed the girls from the vehicle and began medical care. The 17-year-old boy, who was driving the stolen vehicle, had to be extricated by the Philadelphia Fire Department.All three were taken to local hospitals for medical care. Seven people on the SEPTA bus, including the driver, reported minor injuries.Charges are pending against the teens in Montgomery County.