Unknown man punches woman in face, tells her to get in his car in Center City, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an abduction attempt that occurred in Center City on Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. on the 200 block of South 13th Street.

Police said a man driving a red Mitsubishi sedan pulled up to the curb, exited the car and physically attacked a 24-year-old woman, punching her in the face while yelling at her to get in the car.

According to investigators, the victim screamed and ran away and the man then returned to his car and drove north on 13th street.

Police described the suspect as a black male, in his late teens to early twenties, with a thin build, approximately 5'9", with short "frizzy" hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing light-colored shorts and a black T-shirt.

The car is described as a red Mitsubishi with no hub caps on any tires and a possible UBER emblem on the passenger side front windshield.

Police said if you see this suspect do not approach him but rather contact 911 immediately.
