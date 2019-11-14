Police were chasing car that crashed, sending SUV into Hamilton Township, New Jersey porch

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Police were pursuing a car that hit six parked vehicles and sent an SUV into a home's porch in New Jersey.

Trenton police say the vehicle was speeding early Wednesday when they gave chase before the car crashed into the other vehicles.

It then burst into flames and sent the SUV into the porch of the home on Johnston Avenue in Hamilton Township.

One of the occupants in the car sustained a leg injury.



The driver was charged with eluding police and driving without a license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton township (mercer county)police chasecrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 shot at Southern California high school
Death of teacher found in Brandywine River classified as homicide
New HBO series begins filming in Coatesville
NJ lawmakers to take up ban on flavored e-cigarettes
Police: Mayor-elect target of racist, sexist messages at home
Jury deliberations continue in Sean Kratz murder trial
Show More
AccuWeather: Less Wind, Not As Cold Today
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
Venice Flooding: Italy set to declare state of emergency in city
Vigil held for boy shot on way home from school, gunman sought
More TOP STORIES News