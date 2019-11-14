Police were chasing car that crashed, sending SUV into Hamilton Township, New Jersey porch

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Police were pursuing a car that hit six parked vehicles and sent an SUV into a home's porch in New Jersey.
Trenton police say the vehicle was speeding early Wednesday when they gave chase before the car crashed into the other vehicles.
It then burst into flames and sent the SUV into the porch of the home on Johnston Avenue in Hamilton Township.
One of the occupants in the car sustained a leg injury.
The driver was charged with eluding police and driving without a license.
