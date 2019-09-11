Woman killed in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia was likely an innocent victim, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities believe a stray bullet killed an innocent woman who was sitting on her front steps in North Philadelphia.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of North 9th Street.Police say a 23-year-old woman collapsed in front of her home after being shot in the head.Family members say the victim was sitting on the steps when the shots rang out.Police believe the shots may have been fired from down the block.Two separate caliber shell casings were found near the scene."Clearly, two separate semi-automatic weapons were used," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.The woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died.Police say the woman may have been a victim of stray gunfire."Due to the fact that this female was sitting on her steps and she was hundreds of feet away from where we found ballistic evidence, and she was only shot one time in the head, there's a possibility she was struck by stray gunfire," said Small.Police are describing this deadly incident as a drive-by shooting.But directly above where one of the shell casings was found there is a real-time crime camera in addition to other surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.There is no suspect description, but police believe the gunman got away in a dark-colored vehicle going west on Huntington.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.