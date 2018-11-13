4 local women elected to Congress begin orientation

Soon-to-be first-year congressmen and women went to Washington, D.C. to begin orientation on Tuesday.That includes the four women from the Delaware and Lehigh valleys."We're all very excited to be making history. Sending four women to Congress from Pennsylvania is a pretty awesome thing," said Congresswoman-elect Susan Wild from Pennsylvania's 7th District.All four of the women are Democrats. They said they'll have a sharp focus on what's to come in the next two years."The priority has to be serving our constituents," said Mary Gay Scanlon, who was sworn in to fill the remainder of the vacant 7th District seat.In January, she'll become the representative for the 5th District under Pennsylvania's newly-redrawn Congressional map."It's a bit of a fire drill just with having just won two elections on Tuesday," she said.Chrissy Houlahan will be representing the new 7th District during the next session.A shift to a Democratic majority in the House highlights a need for inclusion and bipartisanship if Congress wants to accomplish anything."I hope we work together in bipartisan ways on the issue of gun violence. I hope we work together in bipartisan ways on the issue of infrastructure," said Congresswoman-elect Madeleine Dean, who will represent Pennsylvania's 4th District.The new session of Congress begins on Jan. 3, 2019.------