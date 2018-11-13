POLITICS

4 local women elected to Congress begin orientation

EMBED </>More Videos

4 local women elected to Congress begin orientation. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 6pm on November 13, 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
Soon-to-be first-year congressmen and women went to Washington, D.C. to begin orientation on Tuesday.

That includes the four women from the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

"We're all very excited to be making history. Sending four women to Congress from Pennsylvania is a pretty awesome thing," said Congresswoman-elect Susan Wild from Pennsylvania's 7th District.

All four of the women are Democrats. They said they'll have a sharp focus on what's to come in the next two years.

"The priority has to be serving our constituents," said Mary Gay Scanlon, who was sworn in to fill the remainder of the vacant 7th District seat.

In January, she'll become the representative for the 5th District under Pennsylvania's newly-redrawn Congressional map.

"It's a bit of a fire drill just with having just won two elections on Tuesday," she said.

Chrissy Houlahan will be representing the new 7th District during the next session.

A shift to a Democratic majority in the House highlights a need for inclusion and bipartisanship if Congress wants to accomplish anything.

"I hope we work together in bipartisan ways on the issue of gun violence. I hope we work together in bipartisan ways on the issue of infrastructure," said Congresswoman-elect Madeleine Dean, who will represent Pennsylvania's 4th District.

The new session of Congress begins on Jan. 3, 2019.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newsvote 2018congress
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Aide to fmr. Philly mayor accused of stealing $20K from city
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry Mess Thursday
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
Runner reports being attacked at Haddon Lake Park
FOP sues district attorney's office over problem cops list
Aide to fmr. Philly mayor accused of stealing $20K from city
Parking spots designated for police causing uproar
21 hurt after car crashes into NJ Social Security office
Car slams into bagel shop in Ocean County
Show More
'Not a monster': Parents defend son who admitted to killing wife, kids
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to help with animal rescues from wildfires
Kindergartners' greeting routine will warm your heart
FDA to propose ban on menthol cigarettes
76ers introduce Jimmy Butler to Philly
More News