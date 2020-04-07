PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News' Jim Gardner had the opportunity to sit down with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening via Skype.
Biden talked about the current climate with the country battling the coronavirus.
He said he believes that the health crisis could lead to the healing of some of the divisiveness among Americans.
"The country is rallying," Biden said. "I think you're seeing the soul of America come out."
You can see much more of the conversation on Action News at 11.
6abc's Jim Gardner discusses coronavirus with Joe Biden
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News