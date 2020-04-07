Coronavirus

6abc's Jim Gardner discusses coronavirus with Joe Biden

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News' Jim Gardner had the opportunity to sit down with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening via Skype.

Biden talked about the current climate with the country battling the coronavirus.

He said he believes that the health crisis could lead to the healing of some of the divisiveness among Americans.

"The country is rallying," Biden said. "I think you're seeing the soul of America come out."

