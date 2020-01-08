Politics

Army warns of fake military draft texts circulating this week

The United States Army is warning the public of fake texts alerting individuals that they were selected for a military draft.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command said these texts have been circulating throughout the week amid fears of war with Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed the country's top general Qasem Soleimani.



"You'll be fined and sent to jail for minimum of 6 years if no reply," a screenshot of a fraudulent text message reads.

The Army also said if the United States were to authorize a draft, administration would be handled by the Selective Service System, not the Army's recruiting branch.

Congress and the president would first need to pass official legislation to enact a draft.

The Selective Service System then selects draftees using a lottery system, and even those chosen through the lottery are not automatically enlisted.

The U.S. has not enacted a draft since 1973 during the Vietnam War.
