Delaware governor expected to sign bill banning plastic bags on Monday

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney is expected to sign new legislation to ban the use of single-use plastic bags on Monday.

The so-called "plastic bag ban" aims to prevent the use of single-use bags commonly seen at supermarkets and convenience stores.

The ban won't go into effect until January 2021 and will not include all plastic bags.

The legislation does not impact the use of dog waste bags, garbage bags, dry-cleaning bags or newspaper delivery bags.
