Delaware senator almost certain Biden will run for president in 2020

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- Senator Chris Coons of Delaware says he almost certain former Vice President Joe Biden will run for president in 2020.He was quite confident during an interview on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.Coons, who is one of Biden's closest allies, says the prospective candidate is close to making a final decision.Biden teased a possible run Tuesday for the Democratic Party when he addressed an applauding group of supporters during a firefighters conference.He said he appreciated their energy and should save it for just a few weeks longer.