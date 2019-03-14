Politics

Delaware senator almost certain Biden will run for president in 2020

EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware senator almost certain Biden will run for president in 2020. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 13, 2019.

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- Senator Chris Coons of Delaware says he almost certain former Vice President Joe Biden will run for president in 2020.

He was quite confident during an interview on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Coons, who is one of Biden's closest allies, says the prospective candidate is close to making a final decision.

Biden teased a possible run Tuesday for the Democratic Party when he addressed an applauding group of supporters during a firefighters conference.

He said he appreciated their energy and should save it for just a few weeks longer.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsdelaware newsjoe biden
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family confirms mother, 17-month-old son dead in Newport
Young cancer patient becomes honorary Pennsylvania State Police trooper
Passengers at PHL react to emergency announcement
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
2 injured after gunman opens fire on SUV 13 times in West Oak Lane
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
Family: Bar owner dies following triple shooting in North Philadelphia
Show More
Majestic church in Reading to get $1 million restoration
Father of Columbine victim encourages students to spread kindness
Brent Celek places first sports bet at Valley Forge Casino
Caretaker: Horse in Fairmount Park died of heart attack
Pittsburgh votes to strengthen protections for pregnant workers
More TOP STORIES News