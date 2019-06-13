kellyanne conway

Federal agency recommends Kellyanne Conway be fired from White House for Hatch Act violations

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON -- A federal watchdog agency is recommending that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeatedly violating a law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel says Conway has become a "repeat offender" of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

A White House spokesman calls the Office of Special Counsel's actions "deeply flawed."

The office is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to $1,000.

Conway has been an unwavering defender of President Donald Trump on cable news. Trump has praised her for her "success" in her career.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housegovernmentu.s. & worldkellyanne conway
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KELLYANNE CONWAY
Watch the lighting of the National Christmas Tree
Trump on laurel-yanny debate: 'I hear covfefe'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows Philly bear outside apartment complex
Philadelphia TV pioneer Lew Klein passes away at 91
What rain? Philly shines bright during 'GMA' broadcast
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Can you help identify the alleged suspects in the video?
Suspect in David Ortiz shooting also wanted in Pennsylvania
Police: Teens beat man, break his jaw in Old City
Show More
Play Gloria! Blues fans celebrate Stanley Cup in South Philly
Oil tankers reportedly attacked near Strait of Hormuz
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain This Morning, Spotty Storm This Evening
Teen who rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl dies
Crashes create traffic jams on Pa. Turnpike, Blue Route
More TOP STORIES News