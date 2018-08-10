U.S. & WORLD

Federal judge halts deportation in progress

Federal judge halts deportation in progress. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 10, 2018.

A federal judge in Washington stopped a deportation in progress and threatened to hold government officials in contempt.

The Trump administration deported a mother and daughter seeking asylum in the U.S. while their case was still being heard in court.

The judge immediately ordered the government to turn their plane around.

This comes as the parents of First Lady Melania Trump officially became U.S. citizens yesterday.

Their attorney says they received no special treatment.

